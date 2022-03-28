Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

MAB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.82) to GBX 276 ($3.63) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.27) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.61) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 356.57 ($4.69).

Shares of LON:MAB opened at GBX 231 ($3.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of GBX 191.90 ($2.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 335 ($4.41). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 241.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.84.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

