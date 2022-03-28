Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.57) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.57) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.44) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 194.88 ($2.57).

LON:TW opened at GBX 132.35 ($1.74) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 146.21. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of GBX 125.52 ($1.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 195.46 ($2.57). The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.44 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.53%.

In related news, insider Chris Carney sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.88), for a total value of £16,387.80 ($21,574.25). Also, insider Jennie Daly sold 53,388 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.92), for a total value of £77,946.48 ($102,615.17).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

