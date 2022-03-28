Morgan Stanley Trims Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Target Price to €2,800.00

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €3,150.00 ($3,461.54) to €2,800.00 ($3,076.92) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Adyen from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of Adyen from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,049.45) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Adyen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adyen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,075.00.

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25. Adyen has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

