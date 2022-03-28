Morgan Stanley Trims Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Target Price to €12.00

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.00 ($13.19) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRARY. HSBC downgraded Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($16.04) to €14.70 ($16.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crédit Agricole from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.58) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crédit Agricole currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.26.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Shares of CRARY stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.