Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Short Interest Up 218.4% in March

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 218.4% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MACA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,904,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Moringa Acquisition by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 79,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Moringa Acquisition by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 376,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 33,303 shares in the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MACA opened at $9.76 on Monday. Moringa Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

