MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €65.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €36.00 ($39.56) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €55.14 ($60.60).

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €25.59 ($28.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.04, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.98. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of €20.76 ($22.81) and a 52-week high of €80.14 ($88.07). The company has a market capitalization of $873.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of €25.44 and a 200-day moving average of €33.38.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

