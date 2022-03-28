MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.33.

MTUAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($193.41) to €178.00 ($195.60) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €220.00 ($241.76) to €245.00 ($269.23) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($242.86) to €232.00 ($254.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $118.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $91.69 and a 1-year high of $132.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.42.

MTU Aero Engines ( OTCMKTS:MTUAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile (Get Rating)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.