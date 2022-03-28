MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €238.00 Price Target at Barclays

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been given a €238.00 ($261.54) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €208.00 ($228.57) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($213.19) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($254.95) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($193.41) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($247.25) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €220.80 ($242.64).

ETR:MTX traded up €3.30 ($3.63) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €215.30 ($236.59). The company had a trading volume of 214,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €199.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €191.57. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €161.55 ($177.53) and a twelve month high of €224.90 ($247.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.57.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

