My DeFi Pet Price Hits $0.38 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $1.44 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00048370 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.46 or 0.07088822 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,511.01 or 0.99807660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.