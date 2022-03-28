National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 34,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.86.

AMG stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,834. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.96. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

