National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,204,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,860,000 after purchasing an additional 164,907 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 149,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 46,098 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW stock opened at $112.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $80.21 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.87.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,467 shares of company stock worth $25,433,788 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

