National Bank of Canada FI Invests $5.36 Million in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.19. 1,745,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.19.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

