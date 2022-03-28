National Bank of Canada FI Invests $5.96 Million in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,791,000 after buying an additional 403,831 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 572.6% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 295,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after buying an additional 251,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,629,000 after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $22,212,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $20,717,000.
NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.28. 310,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,395. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $114.51 and a 1-year high of $132.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.36.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
