National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $3.16 Million Investment in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 107,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.08% of Autohome as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Autohome by 32.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $29.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.22. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $98.11.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. The business had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.10%.

About Autohome (Get Rating)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.