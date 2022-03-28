National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $4.53 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,489,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,713,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,284,000 after buying an additional 54,098 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,434,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,596,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,087,886. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.58.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

