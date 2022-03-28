National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 295,690 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.10% of Ballard Power Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after buying an additional 667,064 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of BLDP opened at $11.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a current ratio of 14.78. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $25.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.84 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 109.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. Analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

