National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 26,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TM. SRB Corp bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,813,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,097,000 after buying an additional 165,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,928,000 after buying an additional 86,208 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,451,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 503,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,443,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

NYSE:TM traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.43. The stock had a trading volume of 231,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,147. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $149.90 and a one year high of $213.74. The company has a market capitalization of $249.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.35 and a 200 day moving average of $183.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $68.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

