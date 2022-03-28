National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,337,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,756,000 after buying an additional 1,325,741 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 27,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $129.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.22, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.