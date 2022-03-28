National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 871,861 B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 871,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.08% of B2Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth $43,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 3,608.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.11.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.68 on Monday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. Research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

