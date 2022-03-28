National Bank of Canada FI Takes $4.10 Million Position in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,601,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 2.88% of Alithya Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALYA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alithya Group by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 22,742 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alithya Group by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 59,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 61,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $2.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $228.37 million, a P/E ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.91. Alithya Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.73.

Alithya Group ( NASDAQ:ALYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $87.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alithya Group Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

