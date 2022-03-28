National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,121,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI during the third quarter worth $226,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 95.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after buying an additional 666,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI during the third quarter worth $1,586,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in iQIYI during the third quarter worth $1,510,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 67,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. 22,812,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,749,108. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC cut their price objective on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

