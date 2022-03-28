National Bankshares Lowers Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target to C$172.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$190.00 to C$172.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE LAS.A opened at C$144.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50. Lassonde Industries has a 12 month low of C$140.00 and a 12 month high of C$199.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 12.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$150.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$160.15.
Lassonde Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
