National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.455 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

National Fuel Gas has raised its dividend payment by 2.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. National Fuel Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $5.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $68.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average of $60.31.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $2,753,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 127,665 shares of company stock worth $7,901,187 over the last 90 days. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 351,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 89,633 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after acquiring an additional 130,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFG. Bank of America began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

