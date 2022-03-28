National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHIGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NHI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Shares of NHI opened at $58.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 18.70 and a quick ratio of 18.70. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $76.52.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,874,000 after purchasing an additional 145,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,364 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,085,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,062,000 after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 999,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,487,000 after purchasing an additional 129,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after acquiring an additional 375,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

