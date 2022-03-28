Needham & Company LLC Trims Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Target Price to $45.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 106.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VIR. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $21.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of -0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.20. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 48.26%. The firm had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $567,318.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $54,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,303 in the last three months. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.