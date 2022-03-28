Neenah (NYSE:NP) Shares Gap Up to $38.21

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.21, but opened at $39.95. Neenah shares last traded at $40.10, with a volume of 943 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $672.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $264.30 million for the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.73%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Neenah’s payout ratio is presently -127.52%.

In other Neenah news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $72,751.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 154.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 1,478.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 2.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neenah (NYSE:NP)

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

