Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.58.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a negative net margin of 207.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,906 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 834,504 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,151,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 723,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 256.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 361,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

