Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.58.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a negative net margin of 207.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
