NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) versus AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Financial Survey

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

10.7% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

NeuroMetrix has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NeuroMetrix and AVITA Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A AVITA Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

AVITA Medical has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 139.04%. Given AVITA Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than NeuroMetrix.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeuroMetrix and AVITA Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroMetrix $8.25 million 3.29 -$2.28 million ($0.42) -9.69 AVITA Medical $29.23 million 6.42 -$26.58 million ($1.03) -7.31

NeuroMetrix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AVITA Medical. NeuroMetrix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVITA Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroMetrix and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroMetrix -27.65% -14.83% -13.10% AVITA Medical -76.13% -21.79% -20.13%

Summary

NeuroMetrix beats AVITA Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroMetrix (Get Rating)

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies. The company offers its products to managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and primary care physicians; occupational health, primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, and hand surgeons; and pain medicine physicians, neurologists, physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, and neurosurgeons. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About AVITA Medical (Get Rating)

AVITA Medical, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.