Neutrino Dollar (USDN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.23 Million

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000450 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00063765 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000105 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.