New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Mar 28th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCBGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.35. New York Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 213,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,815,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,011,000 after acquiring an additional 379,915 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.93. 7,276,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,658,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Earnings History and Estimates for New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

