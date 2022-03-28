New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.35. New York Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 213,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,815,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,011,000 after acquiring an additional 379,915 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.93. 7,276,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,658,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

