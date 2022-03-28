New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 802 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of BorgWarner worth $13,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 667.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,298,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,150 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 63.3% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,293 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 28.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,055,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 153.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,608,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,515,000 after purchasing an additional 973,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 22.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,196,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,522,000 after purchasing an additional 953,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.36.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $38.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

