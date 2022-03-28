New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 4,528 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $16,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.31. 354,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,500. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.45. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.47 and a 12 month high of $250.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.67.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

