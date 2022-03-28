New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 6,906 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Oshkosh worth $11,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 11.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 16.9% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $107.54 on Monday. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $95.79 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Several research firms have commented on OSK. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.65.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

