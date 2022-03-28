New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,252 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of AECOM worth $13,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACM. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $79.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.00. AECOM has a 1-year low of $58.36 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

