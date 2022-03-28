New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Littelfuse worth $11,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $251.38 on Monday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.59 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.61%.

About Littelfuse (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.