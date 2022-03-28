New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $15,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.13.

NYSE:RE traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.01. The stock had a trading volume of 157,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.67. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $234.87 and a 52 week high of $307.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Everest Re Group Profile (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.