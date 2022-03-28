New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,951 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,951 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FMC were worth $15,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,046,000 after acquiring an additional 389,616 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,364 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after acquiring an additional 144,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,993,000 after acquiring an additional 57,142 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,791,000 after acquiring an additional 219,093 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.93.

FMC traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.55. The company had a trading volume of 907,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,401. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $134.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.05.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

FMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

