New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,668 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Incyte were worth $17,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,197,584,000 after purchasing an additional 460,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,527,000 after purchasing an additional 199,662 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 32.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,145,000 after purchasing an additional 444,265 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,574,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,289,000 after purchasing an additional 60,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,444,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 218,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.13 per share, with a total value of $15,983,512.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,686. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

