New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,606 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $17,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,881,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,606,000 after buying an additional 501,976 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,543,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,210,000 after purchasing an additional 287,712 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,398,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,265,000 after purchasing an additional 302,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,678,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,099,000 after purchasing an additional 120,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.68. 1,377,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,244. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.19. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.76 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. Macquarie increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

