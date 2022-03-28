Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Reduced by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Newmont by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Newmont by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $344,639.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,199. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.56. The stock had a trading volume of 225,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,546,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average is $60.91.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 151.72%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

