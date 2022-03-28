Newscrypto (NWC) Market Capitalization Hits $45.26 Million

Newscrypto (NWC) traded up 21.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000632 BTC on exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $45.26 million and $6.47 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,371.48 or 0.07080500 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,555.62 or 0.99872451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00046621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.