NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $170.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.51 or 0.00276706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00013031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001462 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001388 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.