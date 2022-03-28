Nexus Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.14 Million (NXS)

Nexus (NXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000695 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nexus has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar. Nexus has a market cap of $24.14 million and $1.10 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Nexus

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 73,045,808 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Buying and Selling Nexus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

