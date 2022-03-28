NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Trimmed by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,855 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of NIKE by 11.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $133.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.86.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

