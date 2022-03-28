NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1,154.8% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,279 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 27,866 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE opened at $133.71 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.49.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

