Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Short Interest Up 90.9% in March

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Noble Rock Acquisition by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,304,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Noble Rock Acquisition by 130.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,149,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 650,030 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Noble Rock Acquisition by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 865,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 384,009 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Noble Rock Acquisition by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 643,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Noble Rock Acquisition by 99.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 596,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 297,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NRAC traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,259. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74. Noble Rock Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

