Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$40.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.29 billion and a PE ratio of 50.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$38.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.91. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$34.95 and a 1 year high of C$47.32.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$640.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$557.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northland Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.71.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

