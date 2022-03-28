Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 57.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,449,000 after buying an additional 781,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 54.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,825,000 after buying an additional 289,608 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 580,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,083,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,767,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after purchasing an additional 49,726 shares in the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.94. 281,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.17 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.60.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

