Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New $79,000 Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after acquiring an additional 589,486 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.18.

Shares of SPOT traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,921. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.99. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $118.20 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

