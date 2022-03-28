Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,397,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 954.0% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 36,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after buying an additional 33,246 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $415.95. The stock had a trading volume of 20,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,563,801. The company has a fifty day moving average of $403.92 and a 200 day moving average of $414.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $361.11 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

